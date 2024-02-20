BitShares Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $11.29 million and approximately $393,230.95 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001379 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001060 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000545 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

