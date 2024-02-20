Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading Down 7.5%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.34. 20,616,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 25,059,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.
View Our Latest Report on BITF
Bitfarms Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bitfarms by 56.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bitfarms by 240.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 2,987,589 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bitfarms by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,179,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 599,506 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bitfarms by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,126,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after buying an additional 677,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bitfarms by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,721,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 305,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.
Bitfarms Company Profile
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bitfarms
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.