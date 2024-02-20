Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading Down 7.5%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.34. 20,616,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 25,059,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bitfarms by 56.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bitfarms by 240.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 2,987,589 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bitfarms by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,179,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 599,506 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bitfarms by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,126,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after buying an additional 677,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bitfarms by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,721,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 305,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

