Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.19 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00049015 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00048046 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00020240 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

