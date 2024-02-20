Bison Wealth LLC Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,498 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 64.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,160,000 after purchasing an additional 414,407 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 7,585.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after buying an additional 357,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 34.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,297,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,458,000 after buying an additional 335,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $177.05 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $112.57 and a 52 week high of $181.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

