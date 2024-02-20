Bison Wealth LLC Sells 4,943 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JQUA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,322,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,302,419.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,213,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,428 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,230,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,175,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,965,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.