Bison Wealth LLC Sells 1,887 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,718 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

SBUX stock opened at $93.14 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.22. The stock has a market cap of $105.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,793. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

