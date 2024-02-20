Bison Wealth LLC Sells 10,671 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,785 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.
CVS Health Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE CVS opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average is $72.07. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $88.59. The company has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CVS Health Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
