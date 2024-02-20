Bison Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 196,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 343,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 18,847 shares in the last quarter.

GBAB stock opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

