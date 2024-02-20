Bison Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 4.2 %

COF opened at $131.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $140.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

