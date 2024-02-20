Bison Wealth LLC Has $649,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,553,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,042,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 320.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after purchasing an additional 949,955 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 36.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,687,000 after acquiring an additional 479,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 3,864.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 420,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after acquiring an additional 410,043 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $123.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.94 and its 200 day moving average is $102.74. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $124.93.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

