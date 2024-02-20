Bison Wealth LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $120.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.62 and a 200 day moving average of $120.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

