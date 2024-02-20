Bison Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 904.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 904.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG stock opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

