Bison Wealth LLC Acquires 1,928 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,296 shares of the footwear maker's stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC's holdings in NIKE were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $103.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

