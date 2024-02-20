Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Sells 1,277 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.64.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE IQV traded down $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $236.04. 365,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $243.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.74 and a 200-day moving average of $211.63.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

