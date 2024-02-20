Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 7.9% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $424.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,312. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $133.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

