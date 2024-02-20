BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1,221.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,929 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 151,212 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $285,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,597,000 after purchasing an additional 48,902 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,434,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,377,000 after purchasing an additional 306,018 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.27. The company had a trading volume of 582,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $108.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 115.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

