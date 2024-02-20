Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BHVN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of BHVN opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52. Biohaven has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $459,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,937.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

