Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,663,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $340.52 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.24.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.