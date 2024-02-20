BHP Group (LON:BHP) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Citigroup

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,610 ($32.86) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.37) to GBX 2,660 ($33.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.70) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,362.14 ($29.74).
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
