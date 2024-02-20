Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,454,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,962 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group makes up about 1.6% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.77% of Berry Global Group worth $275,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 44.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $508,693.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,703 shares of company stock worth $5,168,855. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BERY. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.66. 268,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,345. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $69.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.74.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

