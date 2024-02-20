Beldex (BDX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.19 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $259.59 million and $2.19 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.95 or 0.05691434 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00073333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00026053 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00019844 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,387,411 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,327,411 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

