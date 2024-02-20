Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BELFB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 210.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,216,000 after purchasing an additional 510,513 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,377,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Bel Fuse by 326.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 143,349 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,829,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 114,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The company has a market cap of $944.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55.

In related news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $139,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bel Fuse news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $139,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $403,285 over the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

