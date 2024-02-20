Bel Fuse (BELFA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFA opened at $76.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $979.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $31.15 and a 1 year high of $78.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BELFA. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth $543,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

