BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 352,122 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.05% of BCE worth $17,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in BCE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in BCE by 45.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in BCE by 120,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,950. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.59. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $48.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.742 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

