Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Trading 3.6% Higher

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.82. 396,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 453,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLCO shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Bausch + Lomb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 8.3% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 387,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 29,662 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 66.7% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 15.9% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,887,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,943,000 after purchasing an additional 396,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

