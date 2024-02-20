Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

NYSE:BHC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,516. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,743,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,183,000 after buying an additional 8,154,938 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,086,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,667,000 after buying an additional 7,303,015 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,540,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 23,987,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,177,000 after buying an additional 3,931,234 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,121,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

