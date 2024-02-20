Baudax Bio (BXRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. On average, analysts expect Baudax Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BXRX stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $3.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 82,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies.

