Barrington Research Raises Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target to $211.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $184.00 to $211.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $179.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $117.99 and a 52 week high of $194.57.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,343 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.