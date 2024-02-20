Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

ABX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.81.

TSE:ABX opened at C$19.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The company has a market cap of C$34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$18.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,350.00%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Graham Patrick Shuttleworth sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total value of C$2,156,250.00. In related news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 108,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,763,856.00. Also, Senior Officer Graham Patrick Shuttleworth sold 125,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total transaction of C$2,156,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 157,921 shares of company stock worth $2,604,355. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

