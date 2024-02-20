Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,775,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,009,930. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,464,070,000 after buying an additional 7,150,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,671,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,710 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $925,121,000 after buying an additional 16,485,756 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 44,681,411 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $808,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

