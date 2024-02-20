Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Barrett Business Services worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

BBSI traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,845. The firm has a market cap of $748.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $119.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.10.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

