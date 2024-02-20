Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,640 ($20.65) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.89) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,420 ($17.88) to GBX 1,400 ($17.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

PRU traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 816.20 ($10.28). 2,243,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,800,341. The company has a market cap of £22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 816.20, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.54. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 767.80 ($9.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,302 ($16.39). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 835.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 884.63.

In related news, insider Ming Lu acquired 5,600 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 879 ($11.07) per share, with a total value of £49,224 ($61,979.35). 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

