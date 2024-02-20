Barclays Raises Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $65.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average is $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,804,000 after buying an additional 1,274,974 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,507,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,216,000 after acquiring an additional 897,463 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,972,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

