Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.30 Per Share

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Barclays Stock Performance
Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 159.58 ($2.01) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 198.86 ($2.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 147.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 146.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 469.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total value of £105,882.92 ($133,320.22). In other news, insider Nigel Higgins acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £278,000 ($350,037.77). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total value of £105,882.92 ($133,320.22). 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Barclays
About Barclays
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Barclays
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.