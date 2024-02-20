Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.30 Per Share

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 159.58 ($2.01) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 198.86 ($2.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 147.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 146.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 469.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total value of £105,882.92 ($133,320.22). In other news, insider Nigel Higgins acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £278,000 ($350,037.77). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total value of £105,882.92 ($133,320.22). 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.02) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 247 ($3.11).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

