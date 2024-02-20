Barclays Increases GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $130.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GDDY. TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $109.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $113.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.26.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,828,370.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,363,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $83,010.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,488.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,828,370.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,716 shares in the company, valued at $15,363,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,797 shares of company stock worth $6,116,228 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

