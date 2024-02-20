Bank of America Downgrades Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $25.08 on Friday. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,055 shares of company stock worth $477,145. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

