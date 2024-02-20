Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $269.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

