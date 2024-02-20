Band Protocol (BAND) Market Cap Tops $285.25 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $285.25 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00003936 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 143,602,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,202,704 tokens. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

