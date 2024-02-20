Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $2.80 target price on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

NYSE:BBD opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

