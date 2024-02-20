Balentine LLC Purchases New Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in United States Steel by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in United States Steel by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Trading Up 0.5 %

X opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on X shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

