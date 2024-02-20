Balentine LLC Purchases New Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,000 shares of company stock worth $24,260,760. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APO opened at $112.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $115.03. The company has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.55.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

