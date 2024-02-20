Balentine LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 64,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $80.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average is $75.82. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

