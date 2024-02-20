Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Up 4.6%

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $156.13 and last traded at $156.13. Approximately 43,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 112,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Balchem Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,342,000 after purchasing an additional 27,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Balchem in the second quarter worth approximately $19,034,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Balchem by 32.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 225,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 55,203 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 4.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 6.3% in the third quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

