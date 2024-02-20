Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $156.13 and last traded at $156.13. Approximately 43,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 112,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Balchem Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.38.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.66 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Institutional Trading of Balchem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

