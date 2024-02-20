B2Gold (BTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st.

B2Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BTG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.57.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

