B. Riley Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VZIO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on VIZIO from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of VZIO traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. 21,589,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,249. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in VIZIO by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VIZIO by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

