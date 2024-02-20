B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Anterix Stock Performance

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.98 million, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. Anterix has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $29,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $648,275.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Altman bought 44,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,507,808.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,350.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $29,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,275.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Anterix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Anterix by 18.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $847,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 421.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

