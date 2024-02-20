B. Riley Raises Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $95.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.78.

CROX opened at $118.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.95. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.56.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,885 shares of company stock worth $2,056,600. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Crocs by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

