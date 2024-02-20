Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,023 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,434 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Target
In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Target Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE:TGT traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $150.17. 1,159,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,937. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.94. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Target Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
