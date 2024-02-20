Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Magna International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 549.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MGA stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.27. 204,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.36. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Magna International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Magna International from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Magna International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Magna International from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MGA

About Magna International

(Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.